FBI, BSO Trying to Identify Human Remains Found Buried in Oakland Park

The FBI and the Broward Sheriff's Office are working to identify human remains found buried in Oakland Park.

The remains were found after several days of extensive digging at a site in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Officials said they haven't been able to identify the person, and an autopsy is being performed to determine how they might have died.

Investigators believe the person's death and burial took place sometime between 2014 and 2015, when the land in the area was undeveloped.

"Detectives with BSO’s Homicide Unit, working with the FBI and other federal and local agencies, are asking for anyone who might have seen, heard or recorded something from that time frame in that area to share those details," BSO said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.