Broward County

FBI Director Patel speaks at sheriff's association conference in Broward

By Jamie Guirola

NBC Universal, Inc.

The director of the FBI was in South Florida Monday addressing the National Sheriff's Association at a conference where he discussed cartels, immigration and the possible threat of Iranian retaliation inside the United States.

Director Kash Patel spoke at the Broward County Convention Center where he briefly spoke about how the feds are working with local law enforcement to mitigate homeland security concerns.

The Department of Homeland Security warned in a statement Monday that the Iran conflict is "causing a heightened threat environment in the United States."

Patel said the administration would remained focused on some of its other priorities like immigration and China.

He added that with all issues, information sharing with local law enforcement is key.

"We need every single precinct and every single sheriff's office in this country reporting in because our data is only as good as what comes in and then we can share out what we have," Patel said.

