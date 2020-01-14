FBI Investigating Home Invasion That Left Cutler Bay Man Dead

The FBI is now investigating an armed home invasion and murder that took place in November at a Cutler Bay residence, and released new surveillance footage of the suspects who are wanted in the case.

The incident happened on November 5th, around 11 p.m., when 31-year-old Daniel Macko was home with his wife and a friend in the vicinity of Southwest 222nd Street and Southwest 99th Avenue in Cutler Bay.

FBI officials said a Dodge ram van was observed parked near Macko's driveway as Macko's wife left the home to run an errand. When she returned, she was ambushed by several subjects who emerged from the van.

Surveillance footage released by the FBI Tuesday showed the suspects, who were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered, chasing the woman at the front of the home. The footage also shows the suspects leaving the home with items they took.

When her husband came to the door to check on the commotion, the subjects stormed into the house, ransacking it. The subjects seemed to be looking for something, according to authorities, and Macko's friend told police he heard the subjects say they had "found it" before departing.

Macko was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He left behind three young children. His wife and friend were not injured.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 11/5/19, Daniel J. Macko was killed in the area of SW 222 Street and SW 99 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477. pic.twitter.com/lP5zTFAlin — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 8, 2019

The FBI said they became involved in the incident due to "an ongoing Hobbs Act investigation." The Hobbs Act criminalizes robbery and extortion.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.