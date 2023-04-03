FBI Investigating ATM Robbery at Palmetto Bay Bank

The FBI is investigating a robbery of an ATM at a bank in Palmetto Bay Monday.

The robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. at the Chase bank at 15101 S. Dixie Highway.

FBI officials said an employee was servicing the ATM on the outside of the bank when the robber forced the employee to the ground and took money from the ATM.

The amount of money taken wasn't released.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI showed the suspect pulling off the heist while wearing all dark clothing.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the suspect was armed with a rifle and fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.