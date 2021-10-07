FBI Investigating Doral Officers' Potential Involvement With PPP Loan Money

Four South Florida law enforcement officers are off the street as federal agents look into their potential involvement with loan money intended to aid workers impacted by the pandemic.

The officers have not been on the street since early June. While the FBI would not comment to NBC 6, we learned the probe involves the Paycheck Protection Program — or PPP — which aids business workers and employees who took a financial hit due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the City of Opa-locka's payroll records show its Deputy Chief Nikeya Jenkins made an application for a PPP loan and that she did see a reduction from more than $20,000 in off-duty pay in 2019 to $10,000 dollars in 2020, and $7,500 so far this year.

Jenkins did not respond to our multiple attempts to speak with her Thursday. A spokesperson for Opa-locka said she has repaid the full amount.

Opa-locka also said Jenkins didn’t break any of its rules in applying for the money.

The City said it has zero knowledge of Jenkins being investigated by any law enforcement agency. A check of the state’s records showed multiple businesses in North Miami-Dade under the name Nikeya Jenkins, which the city said that’s something an employee is allowed to do.