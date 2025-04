An FBI investigation was underway at a business in Coconut Grove on Wednesday.

FBI officials confirmed that they were conducting an investigation along Commodore Plaza, but gave no other details.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple FBI agents at the scene with tents set up for them to work under.

It's unknown what the investigation was about but agents appeared to be focusing on an art gallery.

No other details were immediately known.

