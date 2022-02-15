FBI Joins Case of Woman's ‘Suspicious' Disappearance in Davie

The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing woman who disappeared from Davie under suspicious circumstances.

Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20.

FBI officials said Monday that Oh, a Korean national, has ties to Maryland and New Jersey.

Haneul Ho, a Korean National, went missing in Davie, FL, under suspicious circumstances. She was last seen on 12/20/2021. She has ties to Maryland and New Jersey. In you have information, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to https://t.co/HzkbPVWUCf https://t.co/Qj3NW6GqnA pic.twitter.com/FPWIVQW1cr — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) February 14, 2022

Davie Police issued a missing person flyer last month for Oh, who was described as 5-foot-0, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla, with New Jersey tag L20NAZ.

#MissingAdult: Haneul Oh was last seen in Davie on December 20th, 2021. Oh went missing under suspicious circumstances. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haneul Oh is urged to contacted #DaviePD at (954) 693-8290. #missing #bolo #daviefl #daviepolice #daviepd pic.twitter.com/EpVMelDE5D — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 28, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Davie Police at 954-693-8290 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.