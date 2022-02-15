Broward County

FBI Joins Case of Woman's ‘Suspicious' Disappearance in Davie

Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing woman who disappeared from Davie under suspicious circumstances.

Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20.

FBI officials said Monday that Oh, a Korean national, has ties to Maryland and New Jersey.

Davie Police issued a missing person flyer last month for Oh, who was described as 5-foot-0, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla, with New Jersey tag L20NAZ.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Davie Police at 954-693-8290 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFBIDavie
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us