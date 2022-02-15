FBI Joins Case of Woman's ‘Suspicious' Disappearance in Davie

The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing woman who disappeared from Davie under suspicious circumstances.
Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20.
FBI officials said Monday that Oh, a Korean national, has ties to Maryland and New Jersey.
Davie Police issued a missing person flyer last month for Oh, who was described as 5-foot-0, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She may be in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla, with New Jersey tag L20NAZ.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Davie Police at 954-693-8290 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
