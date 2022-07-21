FBI Offering Reward for Suspects Caught on Camera in Cooper City Bank Robbery

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three suspects caught on camera robbing a Cooper City bank on Wednesday.

Officials say the robbery took place just before 11:30 a.m. at the Centennial Bank located at 10310 Griffin Road. According to the FBI, the three robbers arrived in a stolen marron four-door Nissan sedan.

The robbers later went inside with handguns and long guns and threatened employees before escaping with an undetermined amount of money.

All three robbers are considered armed and dangerous.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.