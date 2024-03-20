FBI offers $10,000 reward in search for Miami-Dade man wanted in 2021 fatal shooting

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting of a man in Miami-Dade back in 2021.

Officials with th FBI came together with Miami-Dade Police on Wednesday to announce the reward for the capture of Joshua Campos.

Campos, now 22, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the July 25, 2021 killing of 26-year-old Demetrius Harris.

Miami-Dade Police Joshua Campos

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives said Campos and Harris got into an argument over a parking spot and Campos fatally shot Harris at an apartment complex on Southwest 270th Street in Naranja.

Investigators said Campos fled the scene abruptly with his girlfriend, Maxine McCord, leaving their one year-old with family members.

Harris was the father of two children.

FBI officials said Campos may be traveling with McCord and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He has ties to Miami, Fort Pierce, and Tampa, and to Georgia, Alabama, and Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.