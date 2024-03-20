Miami-Dade County

FBI offers $10,000 reward in search for Miami-Dade man wanted in 2021 fatal shooting

Officials with th FBI came together with Miami-Dade Police on Wednesday to announce the reward for the capture of Joshua Campos

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting of a man in Miami-Dade back in 2021.

Officials with th FBI came together with Miami-Dade Police on Wednesday to announce the reward for the capture of Joshua Campos.

Campos, now 22, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the July 25, 2021 killing of 26-year-old Demetrius Harris.

Miami-Dade Police
Joshua Campos
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Detectives said Campos and Harris got into an argument over a parking spot and Campos fatally shot Harris at an apartment complex on Southwest 270th Street in Naranja.

Investigators said Campos fled the scene abruptly with his girlfriend, Maxine McCord, leaving their one year-old with family members.

Harris was the father of two children.

Local

Jacksonville 1 hour ago

Remains identified as those of father of three that went missing in February in Jacksonville

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Man accused of lewd acts with 12-year-old student at school in Miami-Dade

FBI officials said Campos may be traveling with McCord and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He has ties to Miami, Fort Pierce, and Tampa, and to Georgia, Alabama, and Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us