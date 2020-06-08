FBI Offers $25,000 Reward for Suspect in Miami Police Car Burning

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who they say burned a City of Miami Police Department patrol car last month.

The car was set on fire under Interstate 95 on the corner of NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Street in downtown Miami back on May 30, after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

No one was injured in the incident.

The FBI on Monday released surveillance images of the suspect believed to be responsible for the fire, along with a photo of his arm tattoos, and announced a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to his arrest.

"The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms. Unfortunately, we are seeing individuals who are taking advantage of these peaceful assemblies to pursue violence and in doing so are threatening the rights and safety of all citizens," George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.