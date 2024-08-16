FBI raids Doral business in connection with 2019 shooting of celebrity auto designer

FBI agents raided a Doral auto body shop Friday morning in connection with the 2019 murder attempt of a celebrity auto designer, NBC6 has learned.

A source connected to the investigation said the raid at the Doral Collision Center on Northwest 97th Avenue is related to the August 2019 shooting of Alex Vega, and has led to the arrest of at least one person.

FBI officials confirmed they were "conducting court ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of this location" but gave no other information.

Vega runs The Auto Firm in Kendall and has customized high-end cars for celebrities, including Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, singer Marc Anthony and rapper Rick Ross.

Two men, Jaime Serrano and Julian Jimenez, were later arrested in connection with the crime.

Prosecutors said Serrano and Jimenez flew from New York to Miami, where they rented a car and surveilled the victim at his business and home to learn his daily routine, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 27, 2019, Vega was pulling up to his garage when Jimenez, wearing a mask and gloves, approached Vega's car and shot at him eight times, prosecutors said. Jimenez then ran back to a car, driven by Serrano, who then drove away.

Surveillance video captured the moments the shooter ran up to Vega's car and started firing.

Vega survived, but he was hit three times and needed surgery to remove the projectiles from his body.

NBC6 Alex Vega speaks with reporters in November 2019, months after he was shot multiple times.

Serrano was later found guilty of interstate stalking, conspiracy to use a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison last November.

Jimenez pled guilty to the same charges prior to trial.

Doral Collision Center is next to Exclusive Motoring Worldwide. Before 2019, Vega was a business partner in Exclusive Motoring but he and the owner had arguments over the company and went to court.

Vega lost his part in the business and went on to run his own auto business.