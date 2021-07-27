FBI Raids Weston Home in Investigation Into Haiti President's Assassination: Sources

Law enforcement searched a home in South Florida on Tuesday as a part of the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, sources said.

Footage from Chopper 4 showed agents at a mansion in a gated Weston community. Property records show the home is owned by Walter Veintemilla, the president of Worldwide Capital Lending Group.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 6 Tuesday that FBI agents and investigators from an agency in Miami-Dade were executing the search warrant because of Veintemilla’s ties to Haiti.

Since Moïse was assassinated in his home on July 7, Haitian police say they have arrested more than 20 people — most of them are from Colombia, including three Americans from South Florida. The U.S. Department of Justice pledged to aid Haiti in finding those responsible for Moise's death.

The FBI and Miami-Dade police were seen also searching and removing items from another home in west Miami-Dade. Residents told Telemundo 51 that the search was associated with the investigation into what happened in Haiti.

Haitian police at a media event reportedly implicated Veintemilla as being involved in the plot against Moïse. Veintemilla was not seen at the home Tuesday.

Veintemilla's attorney and Veintemilla himself did not respond to requests for comment from NBC 6. He has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

The FBI sent a statement saying that while they are conducting the operations, the warrants are still sealed by the court, so they can’t say exactly why these searches are being conducted.