FBI Releases Photos of Suspect Caught on Camera in Fort Lauderdale Bank Robbery

The FBI is seeking the public's help after a suspect was caught on camera robbing a Fort Lauderdale bank on Tuesday.

Officials said the robbery took place just after 10:30 a.m. at the TD Bank branch located at 665 Northwest 62nd Street.

According to the FBI, the robber went inside and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported and the amount of money taken was not released.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI showed the suspect walking into the bank wearing a grey sweater and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.