FBI searches for suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery in Davie

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Davie.
The robbery happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 6350 Southwest 41st Court, the FBI said in a news release.
“The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee,” the FBI said.
Surveillance photos released by the FBI show the suspect wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black face mask, a cap and blue medical gloves.
Authorities did not say how much money was taken in the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call 754-703-2000.