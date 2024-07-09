FBI searches for suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery in Davie

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Davie.

The robbery happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 6350 Southwest 41st Court, the FBI said in a news release.

“The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee,” the FBI said.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI show the suspect wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black face mask, a cap and blue medical gloves.

FBI The FBI released pictures of a suspect in a bank robbery that happened in Davie, hoping the community will help lead them to an arrest.

Authorities did not say how much money was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call 754-703-2000.