Broward County

FBI Searching for ‘Heavily Armed' Suspects Who Robbed Cooper City Bank

The robbery happened around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Centennial Bank at 10310 Griffin Road.

By Brian Hamacher

The FBI is searching for a trio of "heavily armed" suspects who robbed a Cooper City bank Wednesday.

The robbery happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Centennial Bank at 10310 Griffin Road.

Officials said the robbers entered the bank, terrorized and threatened the employees and stole money from behind the counter.

Surveillance images show the suspects wearing dark clothing and masks, with at least one wielding a rifle that appears to be pointed at a bank employee.

No customers were in the bank at the time, and there were no injuries or shots fired, officials said.

The suspects fled the scene in a stolen maroon Nissan sedan. The amount of money taken wasn't disclosed.

FBI officials said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

