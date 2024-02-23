Hollywood

FBI searching for Hollywood bank robber who forgot to pull up mask

The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Truist Bank at 1800 S. Young Circle

By Brian Hamacher

FBI

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Hollywood Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Truist Bank at 1800 S. Young Circle.

Authorities said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. The amount of money taken wasn't released.

FBI officials released surveillance photos of the suspect, who wore a surgical-style face mask under his chin.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

