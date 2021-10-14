Miami-Dade

FBI Searching for Man Caught on Camera Robbing Hialeah Bank

The agency released photographs from the incident, which took place Monday at the Chase Bank branch located at 18575 Northwest 67th Avenue

By NBC 6

FBI Miami Division

Officials from the FBI are searching for the man caught on camera robbing a Hialeah bank Monday morning.

The agency released photographs from the incident, which took place just after 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch located at 18575 Northwest 67th Avenue.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The suspected robber entered the branch and demanded money from an employee before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported and the FBI did not say how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Miami field office at 754-703-2000.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: Surveillance Captures Men Breaking Into Hallandale Beach Cars

newsletters Oct 12

Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC 6 South Florida's Newsletters

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHialeahFBIbank robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us