FBI Searching for Man Caught on Camera Robbing Hialeah Bank

Officials from the FBI are searching for the man caught on camera robbing a Hialeah bank Monday morning.

The agency released photographs from the incident, which took place just after 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch located at 18575 Northwest 67th Avenue.

The suspected robber entered the branch and demanded money from an employee before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported and the FBI did not say how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Miami field office at 754-703-2000.