The FBI is searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Miami.

The robbery happened Friday at the BB&T Bank branch at 13001 S. Dixie Highway just after 3:30 p.m., FBI officials said.

Officials said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. No one was injured and the amount of money taken wasn't released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.