Miami Beach

FBI Searching for Man Who Robbed Miami Beach Bank

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bank of America at 7474 Collins Avenue

By NBC 6

FBI

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Miami Beach bank.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bank of America at 7474 Collins Avenue.

FBI officials released photos of the suspect, who they said entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before fleeing.

Customers were in the bank at the time but no one was injured.

The amount of money taken wasn't released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami-Dade CountyFBI
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us