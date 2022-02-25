FBI Searching for Man Who Robbed Miami Beach Bank

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Miami Beach bank.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bank of America at 7474 Collins Avenue.

FBI officials released photos of the suspect, who they said entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before fleeing.

Customers were in the bank at the time but no one was injured.

The amount of money taken wasn't released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

