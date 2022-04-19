FBI Searching for Man Who Robbed Miami-Dade Bank

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Miami-Dade bank last week.

The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at the Space Coast Credit Union at 7171 Southwest 117th Avenue.

FBI officials said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. There were no customers in the bank at the time and no one was injured.

The amount of money taken wasn't released.

Surveillance images released by the FBI showed the suspect wearing a face mask, hat and dark clothing.

Investigators believe he fled the scene in a four-door white Alfa Romeo sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.