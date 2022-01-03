FBI Searching for Man Who Robbed Miami Lakes Bank

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Miami Lakes Monday morning.
The robbery happened around 11 a.m. at the Chase bank at 14045 Northwest 67th Avenue.
Officials said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before fleeing. The amount taken wasn't released.
There were customers in the bank at the time but no one was injured.
The FBI released surveillance images of the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call them at 754-703-2000.
