FBI Searching for Pembroke Pines Bank Robber Caught on Camera

The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating the man caught on camera during a robbery Tuesday at a Pembroke Pines bank.

According to the agency, the robber entered the Truist Bank located at 11200 Pine Boulevard just before 11 a.m. and demanded money from an employee.

No one was injured and the robber fled the branch shortly after getting the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Miami office at 754-703-2000.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.