FBI Searching for Suspect Caught on Camera in Hollywood Bank Robbery

Officials from the FBI are searching for the suspected robber caught on camera demanding money from a Hollywood bank.

Photographs were released from the incident Tuesday, when the suspect walked into the TD Bank branch located at 401 S. State Road 7 just before 12:30 p.m.

The robber demanded money from an employee before fleeing the scene. No one was injured and officials did not release how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.