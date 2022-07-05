FBI Searching for Suspect in Coral Springs Bank Robbery

The FBI is searching for a suspect who they said robbed a bank in Coral Springs.

The robbery happened the afternoon of June 24 at the Chase bank at 6260 W. Sample Road.

Officials said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. The amount taken wasn't released.

There were customers in the bank at the time but no one was injured.

The FBI on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect, and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 754-703-2000.