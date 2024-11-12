Miami

FBI searching for suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Miami

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the bank at 9501 W. Flagler Street, FBI officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Miami over the weekend.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the bank at 9501 W. Flagler Street, FBI officials said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before fleeing.

No one was injured and the amount of money taken wasn't released.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The FBI on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who wore a black mask, black hat and black hoodie.

The FBI released a surveillance image of a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Miami on Nov. 9, 2024.
FBI
The FBI released a surveillance image of a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Miami on Nov. 9, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us