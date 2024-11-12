FBI searching for suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Miami

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Miami over the weekend.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the bank at 9501 W. Flagler Street, FBI officials said.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before fleeing.

No one was injured and the amount of money taken wasn't released.

The FBI on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who wore a black mask, black hat and black hoodie.

FBI The FBI released a surveillance image of a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Miami on Nov. 9, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.