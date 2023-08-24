FBI searching for suspect who robbed Hollywood bank

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Hollywood Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Bank of America at 851 S. State Road 7.

FBI officials said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. The amount of money taken wasn't released.

The FBI released surveillance photos of the grey-haired suspect, who wore sunglasses and a yellow sailboat shirt during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.