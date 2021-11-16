FBI Searching for Suspect Who Robbed Plantation Bank

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Plantation Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the bank at 50 Southwest 84th Avenue, officials said.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. The amount of money taken wasn't released.

No one was injured in the incident.

FBI officials released surveillance photos of the suspect, who was wearing a dark hat, mask and grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.