FBI Seeking Potential Witness in Missing Mom Investigation

What to Know The FBI is looking for the driver and occupants of a car that was at the Hollywood gas station where Leila Cavett was last seen

Cavett disappeared last month after traveling from Georgia to South Florida with her young son

A man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of her son

The FBI is looking for the driver and occupants of a car that was at the Hollywood gas station where a young mother who vanished last month was last seen.

The vehicle, a gold Honda 4-door sedan, was seen parked near the fuel pumps of the RaceTrac gas station at 5800 Hollywood Boulevard the night of July 27, FBI officials said Monday. The Honda sedan has visible damage to the left rear bumper, officials said.

Investigators believe the occupant or occupants of the car may have witnessed something related to the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett.

Cavett, of Atlanta, was last seen on the night of July 25, just hours before her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found wandering alone in a shirt and diaper at a Miramar apartment complex. The mother and son had arrived in South Florida the day before she went missing.

Investigators have determined that she spent time in several Broward County communities, including Hollywood, Miramar and Fort Lauderdale. Her vehicle was found July 28 in Hollywood.

Investigators arrested Shannon Ryan, 38, and charged him with kidnapping with the intent of collecting a ransom, reward or other benefit for allegedly taking Kamdyn.

In a criminal complaint filed in Fort Lauderdale, the FBI said video evidence does not support Ryan’s claims that he saw Leila Cavett and her son get into another person’s vehicle at the Hollywood RaceTrac gas station. Investigators also say he bought odor eliminator, duct tape and extra-large garbage bags around the time of her disappearance.

Court documents said Ryan told investigators he has known Cavett since around January 2019, and that she had come to Florida to sell him her pickup truck.

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of Cavett. Miramar Police and Hollywood Police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about her disappearance should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.