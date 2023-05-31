FBI Seeks Photos, Videos in Hollywood Beach Mass Shooting as More Victims Released From Hospital

The FBI is looking for any photos and videos that could help identify suspects in a Memorial Day shooting at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk that left nine people wounded, including a 1-year-old child.

The FBI issued a statement Wednesday asking for people to upload any visual evidence from the shooting to a page on their website.

“When the FBI has established digital media tip lines in the past, the public responded with a tremendous volume of information that is then reviewed by investigators,” the bureau statement said.

Authorities are searching for three suspects in the shooting, which police said began as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk around 7 p.m. Monday.

HPD and the FBI and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in the Hollywood, FL shooting that occurred on 5/29/2023.

Videos & photos can be submitted: https://t.co/9MXGi69igA

Two 18-year-old men involved in the altercation have been arrested on firearms charges, police said. Five handguns have been recovered, including one that was reported stolen in the Miami area and another in Texas, they said.

The shooting happened during busy holiday weekend festivities at the popular beach destination just south of Fort Lauderdale.

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65.

People were seen running for their lives or taking cover in video that apparently shows the moments gunfire erupted on Hollywood Beach, injuring nine people.

By Wednesday morning, all of the adults had been released from the hospital, Memorial Healthcare System officials said. The minors all remained hospitalized in stable condition.

The names of those wounded have not been released, but NBC6 spoke with the father of the youngest victim, a 16-month-old boy named Amari.

The father said Amari was shot in the foot, and sent pictures of him from his hospital bed.

“I'm so upset about what has happened to my son," the father said in a message. "There needs to be changes to the gun laws in this country! My son's life could've been taken from him! Things need to be changed to protect our children!"