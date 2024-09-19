FBI serves warrants in Miami

The FBI was serving warrants in Miami Wednesday night.

Miami police said a few of their units were at the scene at NE 83rd Street and N Bayshore Drive for support purposes.

It was not immediately clear what the warrants were for, or how many potential people were detained.

Video of the scene appears to show police activity centering around a house at the intersection.

The FBI confirmed that their agents were in the vicinity of that location conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity.

NBC6 is working to learn more.