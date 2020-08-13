Leila Cavett disappearance

FBI to Give Update on Search for Missing Mother of Wandering Boy

The search for Leila Cavett began last month when her young son was found wandering in Miramar

The FBI is expected to give an update on the search for a missing mother from Georgia whose son was found wandering in South Florida.

Agents with the FBI have scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss the Leila Cavett disappearance.

The search for the 21-year-old Cavett began on July 26, when her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone barefoot in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex.

FBI officials said Cavett came down to Florida on July 24th, with a photo showing her a the Cracker Barrel in Vero Beach near Interstate 95 that day.

The next day, July 25th, she was seen in the Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas areas during the day and at a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood that night.

Cavett was last seen near a Walmart parking lot near U.S. 441 and Hollywood Boulevard. She had previously been living in Georgia and has family in Alabama.

The FBI is working with local law enforcement on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

