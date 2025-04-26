FBI warns of scammers impersonating FBI agents

The FBI is warning the public about the latest scam targeting elderly people, and they say it’s a nationwide trend, exemplified by a case in Pembroke Pines last week.

Police arrested a man who they say ripped off an 85-year-old man by first pretending to be a bank employee and then by posing as an FBI agent.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It’s an old scam but with a different twist and recently we’ve seen a big uptick in bad guys pretending to be FBI agents,” said FBI Special Agent Zachariah Baldwin, who is based in Miramar.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the alleged bad guy in their case persuaded the elderly man to withdraw a total of $55,000 from two different Wells Fargo branches. He did this in a series of calls, keeping the victim on the phone for hours at a time, using high-pressure sales tactics to get him to turn the money over to a supposed FBI agent. Baldwin says that would never happen with a real law enforcement officer.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“No, we typically, if we identify you as a victim, we’ll reach out during normal methods, but we’re not gonna ask the public or a citizen to hand over their bank account information to us or to send money in cash to us,” Baldwin said, pointing out the obvious red flag that anyone who is on the receiving end of a call or message like that should notice.

According to the FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report, which was just released this week, there were more than 17,000 cases nationwide of government impersonation, defined as the criminal pretending to be a federal agent or law enforcement officer. Florida is behind only California and Texas in the number of incidents.

“Beware of someone claiming to be the FBI trying to get money from you,” Baldwin said.