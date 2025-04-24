Scams

FBI warns of South Florida phone scam where callers pose as federal officers

"Federal agencies do not call or e-mail individuals threatening them to send money or to use their personal money as 'bait' for a federal investigation," the FBI in Miami said

By Briana Trujillo

The FBI in Miami is warning about an increase in scams targeting South Florida residents over the phone.

The scam starts with a phone call, in which callers identify themselves as federal officers and tell people to "wire or mail 'settlement' money or to assist law enforcement with an investigation against a bank."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Authorities warn that the calls can seem legitimate because scammers can fake caller ID information, "so it may appear the call is coming from a federal agency’s legitimate phone number or from Washington, D.C. or may show the name of a federal agency."

"These calls are fraudulent, and call recipients should hang up immediately," the FBI says. "Federal agencies do not call or e-mail individuals threatening them to send money or to use their personal money as 'bait' for a federal investigation."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Supervisory Special Agent Michael Brown said in the statement that in 2024, Florida residents reported 1,579 impersonation scams with an estimated loss of over $12 million.

Anyone who gets one of these calls should hang up and report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3.GOV).

More information about government impersonation schemes and other online fraud schemes can be found here.

This article tagged under:

ScamsSouth FloridaFBI
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us