Florida's emergency management director, Miami-Dade Sheriff named part of new FEMA review council

Florida's executive director of emergency management Kevin Guthrie and Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz were announced Monday as members of President Donald Trump's new FEMA review council.

Trump announced he’s forming a committee to review the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which the president has said he’s considered eliminating after critiquing the agency’s response to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

"I know that the new Members will work hard to fix a terribly broken System, and return power to State Emergency Managers, who will help, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!" Trump said on Truth Social.

The FEMA review council members also include Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley and others.

"Humbled and honored to be selected to serve on the FEMA Review Council. Ready to get to work alongside incredible leaders to strengthen emergency management for communities across the country," Guthrie said on X.