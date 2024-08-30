FDLE renames regional operations center after fallen agent

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held a ceremony Thursday to honor special agent, Jose Perez, who died in the line of duty back in 2022.

During the event, they renamed the FDLE's Regional Operation Center after the fallen agent.

Perez was killed after being hit by a car while on the job. He was responding to an on-call incident when a pickup truck crashed into his unmarked FDLE vehicle in the area of NW 127th Avenue and 7th Terrace.

The special agent was trapped in his car and later rushed to the hospital, where he fought for his life for more than 17 days before passing away.

Perez served both the South Florida community and the country. He was a retired marine and former assistant police chief in Miami.

The driver of the pickup truck that crashed into Perez was later arrested on several charges, including DUI manslaughter.