FDOT Rickenbacker Causeway project set to resume two months after traffic nightmare

A second attempt at the Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover Bridge Rehabilitation Project is set to begin soon, after a disastrous first attempt back in April left drivers stuck in traffic for more than four hours.

FDOT officials shared their excitement for this second try at the project that has been on pause for almost three months during a press conference Tuesday.

“What we’ve learned is that now we’re going to complete this job in two phases,” said District 6 Construction Engineer, Mario Cabrera.

Back in April 14, drivers were left confused and later outraged, claiming they weren't given a heads-up after contractors shut down the flyover bridge on westbound SR 913/Rickenbacker Causeway connecting to southbound SR 5/US-1/South Dixie Highway and northbound SR 9A/I-95 while workers rehabilitated concrete pavement on the bridge decks.

“We cannot guarantee there won’t be impacts. But we have looked at every situation from every angle and plan for every contingency,” said Cabrera.

The flyover bridge project is now divided into two phases, according to FDOT.

The first phase commences on the southbound flyover bridge to US-1 in the early morning hours of July 8th and ends on July 20th.

Drivers going west from the island will be detoured onto Southwest 26th Road, then south on Brickell Avenue to US-1.

Phase two begins the night of July 21st, with crews closing the bridge to northbound I-95 until August 3rd.

Drivers will be detoured onto Southwest 26th Road and continue west, following signs to the northbound I-95 entrance ramp.

“We’re also going to have boots on the ground at the traffic management center in Miami-Dade County that will be able to adjust the signals in real time,” said Cabrera.

FDOT advises that this schedule could change. Drivers should visit FDOT's social media channels and area signs for more information.