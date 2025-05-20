Federal agent details raid of Diddy's Star Island home at sex-trafficking trial

A federal agent testified about the raid of Sean "Diddy" Combs' South Florida mansion last year on Tuesday during the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial in New York.

Jurors also saw parts of two AR-15 rifles that federal agents found while searching Combs’ mansion on Star Island, a celebrity enclave off of Miami.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Special Agent Gerard Gannon, of Homeland Security Investigations, testified that agents executing a search warrant for the property in March 2024 used an armored vehicle to bust through Combs’ security gate and had teams on boats nearby.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Some guns seized from Combs by federal agents in Miami had their serial numbers scratched off, making it more difficult for authorities to trace a weapon's history, Gannon testified.

In addition to weapons, he said they found platform high heels and items that prosecutors say Combs frequently used during his freak-off sex marathons, including lingerie, sex toys, baby oil, lubricant and condoms.

Federal agents raided the Miami Beach mansion of rapper and music mogul Diddy. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

The testimony came during the second week of the trial, which is expected to last up to two months. If convicted of the charges he faces, including racketeering, the Bad Boy Records founder could be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he used threats and his powerful position in the hip-hop world to abuse women and others, and force former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances with other men that she said left her too drained to pursue her singing career.

Earlier Tuesday, David James, Combs’ personal assistant from 2007 to 2009, told the court that the job seemed to come with increasing perils. He said he quit when he realized Combs had put his life in danger by forcing him to drive a car as the angry rapper sat in the back with three handguns on his lap.

After Sean Combs' arrest last year, video of an unrelated police interrogation from 2018 of the man accused of opening fire inside the Trump National Hotel in Doral began circulating on the internet, because of claims he knew Combs. NBC6's Amy Viteri reports many of the claims he made about being hired by Combs as an escort and sex worker are now being echoed in court testimony against the music mogul.

James said his job sometimes required him to ensure that hotel rooms where Combs stayed under the name “Frank Black” were stocked with the musician's comforts, including fresh underwear, an iPod, apple sauce, vodka, baby oil, Viagra and condoms.

There were also surprising moments, James said, like one in 2008 when Combs asked him to bring an iPod from his Miami home to a hotel room. Upon entering, James said he saw Cassie on the bed with a white comforter pulled up to her neck and an unfamiliar naked man running from the room.