Federal Direction Requires Prioritization of All School, Child Care Personnel for Vaccines

At the direction of the federal government, any retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are required to prioritize all K-12, child care teachers and personnel for vaccine appointments until further notice.

Among those elegible are:

Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs. This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers.

Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Publix is set to follow this new directive during its next available COVID‑19 vaccine scheduling opportunity on Wednesday, March 10th.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After those in the prioritized group are finished making their appointments, the remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.

To find out if you're elegible to receive the COVID vaccine: click here.

COVID-19 vaccines are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through Publix's online reservation system. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system will open Wednesday, March 10, at 7 a.m. EST for any individual who meets state and federal requirements.

Moving forward, eligible individuals can plan to access the online reservation system to make appointments as follows, as long as Publix continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances.

Appointments, however, may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.

Scheduling opportunity Appointment days Vaccine provided Monday Wednesday ­– Friday Moderna Wednesday Saturday – Sunday Johnson & Johnson Friday Monday – Tuesday Moderna

Anyone with an appointment for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine will not be impacted by any variations in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.