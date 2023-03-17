Federal Judge Blocks Florida's ‘Stop Woke Act' Once Again

A federal judge on Thursday denied the state of Florida's attempt to block an injunction on the Individual Freedom Act that was also called the "Stop Woke Act."

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported the 11th Circuit Court denied a stay requested by the state after a judge initially ruled in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union, which argued the state could not enforce the higher education provisions of the act.

"The Stop Woke Act requires discriminatory censorship of ideas in Florida's classrooms and workplaces," ACLU senior staff attorney Leah Watson said. "Today's order by the 11th Circuit protects students and educators pursuing their right to learn in classrooms."

Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 7 last year, restricting the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Florida's public education institutions. It was immediately challenged soon after being signed into law.

The law also restricts educators from teaching certain race-related subjects in K-12 schools, but the lawsuit specifically focused on higher education.

"It is a victory for the months it takes until the 11th circuit decides the appeal, students and educators in higher ed will be safe from the discriminatory provisions," Watson said.