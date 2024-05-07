Federal judge indefinitely postpones Trump's classified documents case in Florida

A federal judge has indefinitely postponed former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida, records showed.

Judge Aileen Cannon postponed the trial pending resolution of multiple pending pre-trial issues, according to new court records filed Tuesday.

The trial was scheduled to start on May 20.

Cannon said in a five-page order that it would be “imprudent” to finalize a new trial date now, casting further doubt on federal prosecutors' ability to bring Trump to trial before the November presidential election.

Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida classified documents that he took with him after he left the White House in 2021, and then obstructing the FBI's efforts to get them back. He has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

Trump faces four criminal cases as he seeks to reclaim the White House, but outside of the New York prosecution, it's not clear that any of the other three will reach trial before the election.

The Supreme Court is weighing Trump’s arguments that he is immune from federal prosecution in a separate case from special counsel Jack Smith charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have also brought a separate case related to election subversion, though it's not clear when that might reach trial.