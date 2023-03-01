Federal Lawsuit Seeks Millions in 2021 Hollywood Police Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the city of Hollywood, its police, fire and beach safety departments and three individual police officers after a man was paralyzed in a 2021 officer shooting.

Michael Ortiz said his life was "destroyed" in the summer of 2021 when he called Hollywood Police during a mental health crisis and was shot in the back after a struggle with officers.

The 43-year-old, who was left paralyzed from the waist down in the shooting, spoke Wednesday at a news conference with his attorneys. He was accompanied by his mother who he said now has to do everything for him.

"My mom is taking care of her son who is more than 40 years old and she’s treating me like I’m six months old, changing diapers," he said.

In a statement after the incident, Hollywood Police officials said Ortiz was "naked, combative…stating he was going to jump from the 6th-floor balcony."

An officer deployed his Taser and Ortiz was placed in restraints but continued to resist when an officer discharged his firearm, hitting Ortiz once, police said.

"Initial review suggests the officer intended to deploy his taser, but instead discharged his firearm," the police statement read.

The officer was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

"Michael Ortiz needed a helping hand but what he got was a bullet to the back," civil rights attoroney Ben Crump, who's representing Ortiz, said Wednesday.

Crump added that there needs to be more accountability.

"If you’re following your training, it doesn’t happen, if you’re being reckless, then that’s when it happens," he said.

Video of the incident was captured on surveillance cameras from inside the building. Ortiz's attorneys are still waiting on a judge to release the footage, which they claim shows unjustifiable force.

"All I need is just to know the truth so I can get justice, that’s the only way to get justice is to know the truth," Ortiz said.

NBC 6 reached out to the city and police department, but they declined to comment due to the pending litigation.

Attorney Hunter Shkolnik, who also represents Ortiz, said they'll continue to seek justice.

"We already have a situation where we have a young man who has $3 million plus in medical expenses, where the hospital is calling weekly to get paid," Shkolnik said. "The city is going to be the one to pay that and they’re not getting off the hook with just paying his medical bills."

According to Ortiz’s attorneys, it’s possible more defendants could be named in the lawsuit including the paramedics who responded to the scene. The lawsuit alleges they failed to care for Ortiz and dragged him on the floor to the elevator.