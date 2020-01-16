FedEx Driver Charged With Stealing More Than $124,000 Worth of Items

A South Florida FedEx driver has been charged with stealing more than $124,000 worth of items.

“It’s very shocking. This is someone that people believe that they’ve put their trust in to send their packages,” said Sgt. Donald Prichard with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-four-year-old Vladimir Bomier was arrested on December 30. He was accused of stealing phones and electronics from two Verizon stores.

Police also found passports and handguns in Bomier’s possession.

Prichard said detectives started following Bomier in November. It wasn’t long before they started noticing a pattern of strange behavior.

“He’d pick up those packages as he was supposed to,” Prichard said. “He would then take phones out of those packages and put them into his backpack.”

The phones were being shipped to Haiti to be resold, officials said.

In a statement sent to NBC 6, FedEx said they don’t condone any sort of illicit activity.

“FedEx Ground does not tolerate the use of its network for illegal purposes,” the company said.

Prichard said surveillance video helped detectives crack the case.

“There’s cameras in the FedEx trucks. There’s cameras in the facilities,” he said. “If you’re going to commit a crime, you’re most likely going to be caught and brought to justice.”

Bomier faces at least 17 charges including grand theft. He bonded out of jail in early January.