FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables

Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday.

The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive.

Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.

Coral Gables Police confirmed the driver was killed at the scene after crashing into a parked vehicle.

The driver's identity wasn't released.

The incident remains under investigation.

