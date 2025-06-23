Feds announce 31 arrested in major guns and drugs bust in South Florida

Dozens of arrests were made and a large amount of weapons and drugs were seized in "Operation Showdown," a combined effort by federal agents and local police to crack down on violent felons in South Florida.

Starting in April, they seized 80 firearms of various types, including semi-automatics and machine guns.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Ten of the firearms were confirmed to be stolen and seven of them were linked to prior shootings, including a homicide," Hayden O’Byrne, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said Monday. "Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, these firearms will never hurt anyone again."

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms worked with local police to arrest 31 suspects and they also seized a variety of drugs, including fentanyl they suspect was made in China but altered here.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“And one of the most concerning trends we’re seeing now is the fentanyl we’re seizing is being pressed to resemble pharmaceutical pills, about half the fentanyl appears to be prescription oxycontin when it is not,” O’Byrne said. “This is fentanyl pressed in a basement, which is lethal; one of the undercovers was told by a defendant that you have to cut the fentanyl because this is really strong, it’ll kill someone.”

At a news conference in Miami Monday afternoon, O’Byrne said during their investigation, they discovered one suspect is missing. His name is Jonathan Brown and he is considered a fugitive.

The federal authorities and local police are also hoping this crackdown is felt on the streets.

“We stand here together to make our message clear and simple, those who traffic in violence in our communities will be arrested and prosecuted,” said Gordon Mallory, the acting Special Agent in Charge of the Miami ATF office.

The agencies involved with Operation Showdown include the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and more, all working together in a sort of concentrated effort to arrest violent criminals. They say more arrests are coming.

Of the 31 arrested so far, O’Byrne said 27 had prior felony convictions, with most of them having violent, armed crimes on their records.