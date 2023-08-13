Feel-like conditions on the rise, but some storms anticipated for end of weekend

No surprise NWS put out the Sunday Heat Advisories for Broward and Miami-Dade until 7 pm. Feel like conditions up to 111 are anticipated.

Storms are in the afternoon forecast mainly inland but a few could pop along the coastal areas so localized flooding and frequent lightning will be the main threats within any gully washer that develops.

Any storms Sunday will be ahead of another minor plume of passing Saharan Dust limiting storm development by on Monday. Lowering rain chances mean hotter conditions for longer, so expect heat alerts.

Wind will be out of the south today with low rip current dangers but turn more southeasterly by Monday bringing the rip current risk to a moderate concern.

There is an elevated risk for flooding with more widespread storms Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, again another plume of dust passes so lower rain chances to end the week. We’ll see the roller coaster trend - or the off and on trend - for storms with each passing plume of Saharan dust.

With that said, the calmer and dryer days; the forecast calls for a few temp records to be tied or broken when it comes to both the warm morning temps and the hot afternoon temps.