Feeling the heat? Cool down at one of the 14 cooling sites across Miami-Dade County

For the first time ever, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade County on Sunday, and the county opened up 14 cooling sites to help South Floridians combat the rising temperatures.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees for at least two hours.

Peak heat index readings across South Florida ranged from 110°-115° Sunday and then the storms rolled in, and strong wind and flooding were the main focus to end the day.

We still have the heat and humidity for Monday, but our heat index will be a few degrees lower.

Heat Advisories are set continue through Tuesday, so Miami-Dade County is offering the following sites to help you cool down:

Tips to combat the heat in South Florida

The National Weather Service asked South Floridians to protect themselves and their loved ones from the scorching sun.

Among the top suggestions for staying cool were

“Staying hydrated

Take breaks in the shade

Wear comfortable light-colored clothing

Apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30 every two hours

According to experts, certain medications and medical conditions, alcohol consumption, physical exertion and exposure to the sun all exacerbate the heat’s impacts. Infants as well as the elderly face higher risks.

Temperatures may soar much higher inside parked cars so the NWS said to "never leave children or pets in a parked car even if it’s only for a short amount of time."