Feeling The Pride: Wilton Manors Set for Stonewall Pride Festival This Weekend

The city of Wilton Manors is getting ready to welcome more than 30,000 people for this weekend's Stonewall Pride events.

The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community will be a balance between fun and safe, according to Mayor Scott Newton.

“I think we have covered all our bases that we can without making it so restricted that nobody wants to come to our event,” Newton said.

The events start Saturday at 3 p.m. as the celebration takes over Wilton Drive and is expected to have a multi-million dollar impact.

"If you think about the hotel rooms, and they have to eat, and the Lyft drivers. Everything they do. It’s probably going to be around $3- 5 million for the county," Newton said. "That’s pretty exciting that a city of 12,500 people can bring in that much money for one day.”

Over 100 vendors will be open along with live entertainment until 11 p.m. A flash mob will perform at 5:45 p.m. to commemorate Juneteenth while the twilight parade at 7 p.m. will be front and center.

“They cheer and we throw them beads to them, and just the laughter, the fun, the screaming, the fun," Newton said. 'I think it’s the biggest part.”

Visitors are asked to use ride sharing service like Uber and Lyft and can use the code Stonewall22 for $5 off their rides.