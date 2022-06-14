first alert weather

Feels Like Temperatures Hitting Triple Digits Tuesday Across South Florida

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will be feeling the heat Tuesday with temperatures feeling like the triple digits across the area.

We remain very warm and humid with low rain chances. Highs Tuesday will once again hit the low 90s with feels like temperatures easily hitting 100 to 105 degrees.

Rain chances will run about 30% with most of the action west of us late in the day.

A little more Saharan dust and haze will push our way Wednesday and rain chances will dip to about 20% through Thursday. 

Rain chances creep back to the 30-40% range late week and weekend. Temperatures won't budge. Look for highs to remain locked into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures above 100.

