Fees Waived Saturday at National Parks, Monuments, Rec Areas for National Public Lands Day

In honor of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24, anyone wishing to visit national parks, monuments, recreation areas and more will get a chance to do so for free.

This year's theme is “Giving Back Together,” in honor of the role America’s public lands play in bringing people together for recreation, socialization, and stewardship.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our country’s public lands acted as a safe haven for all Americans to gather with their friends and families,” said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, president and CEO of the National Environmental Education Foundation. “NPLD gives us an opportunity to return the favor. "

Over the last decade, more than 1 million volunteers have donated nearly five million hours of their time for public lands on National Public Lands Day, worth an estimated $133 million. For a list of events taking place in South Florida, click on this link.

For more information on National Public Lands Day, click on this link.