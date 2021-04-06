FEMA Sites Across Florida Switching to Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Starting Tuesday

Federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida will transition to administrating the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot starting Tuesday.

"The state has been able to make this change as it receives an increased allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week," a press release read last week.

Starting Tuesday, the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be available at the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami located at the north campus of Miami Dade College.

Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available per day at each site.

Individuals who received their first Pfizer dose at one of these locations will be able to come back to the site to receive their second dose.

They will continue to administer the Pfizer vaccines for second doses through its duration.

Two FEMA satellite locations will also be open until midweek at:

Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162nd Street in North Miami Beach.

Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs.

Later in the week, it will transition back to the following locations:

Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 SW 211th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles urged people looking to be vaccinated to plan ahead and bring all necessary documentation to the vaccination site.

The move comes after all adults over the age of 18 in the state of Florida now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, while some teenagers will also have access.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the eligibility moves last month, lowering the age to 40 and older last Monday while lowering it even further to 18 and older starting April 5.

